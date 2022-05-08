Expand / Collapse search
Police: 2 struck, killed by Amtrak train while trespassing on tracks

Published 
Updated 5:30PM
News
Associated Press
c0c27ab9-Inside Union Station As Amtrak Suspensions Are Threatened On Lawmakers Not Extending Safety Installations article

An Amtrak logo is seen on the side of a passenger train on the platform at Union Station in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015. The head of Amtrak warned Congress that some passenger rail service outside the Northeast corridor will be

Expand

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) - Two people were killed by an Amtrak train Sunday in the southern Maine town of Biddeford, police there confirmed.

An Amtrak spokesperson said the two people were trespassing on the tracks at around 11 a.m. when they "came into contact with the train" traveling from Boston to Brunswick, Maine, WGME reported.

"Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident," the spokesperson said.

RELATED: Police: Amtrak conductor dies after falling from train

The identities of the two who died were not immediately released.

Passengers said they waited inside the stopped train for nearly two hours, WGME reported, and were eventually taken to Portland by bus.