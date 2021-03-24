Police: Armed man in body armor detained at Atlantic Station grocery store

article

A man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after police said he walked into a grocery store wearing body armor and armed with five guns. Police have since said officers are investigating a suspicious package at the same location. It was not immediately clear if the two incidents are related.

It happened at the Publix Supermarket located inside Atlantic Station. Atlanta police said managers called 911 around 1:30 p.m. after a shopper spotted the man entering the store and going into the bathroom.

Police said officers were able to detain the man as soon as he exited the bathroom. He was armed with three pistols and two rifles, police said.

Grady EMS was called to the scene to conduct a mental evaluation of the man, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the man will be charged with anything.

His name has not been released.

Police said just before 5 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious package. It was not immediately clear if they found a suspicious package or if it was a threat called into police.

Details surrounding the suspicious package that was later located at the same store have not been released.

Atlantic Station issued the following statement regarding the incident:

"At the request of the APD, we have shut down the interior shopping district streets at Atlantic Station and the parking deck to ensure the safety of the community as authorities investigate the suspicious package found onsite.We are closely monitoring the situation alongside APD, and we will reopen as soon as possible. The safety of the Atlantic Station community is of utmost importance."

Police said the investigation continues.

