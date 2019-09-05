Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman on light rail

article

Police have arrested a man who's accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman last month on the light rail in Tempe.

According to Tempe police, 33-year-old Alfonso Stanley was arrested on September 4 in connection to the assault.

Police say Stanley put his hand down the front of a sleeping woman's pants on the light rail on August 19. The victim then woke up while Stanley's hand was down her pants.

After the alleged incident, the victim took pictures of Stanley after he got off the light rail.

Stanley has been booked into jail and charged with sexual abuse and assault.