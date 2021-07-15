Police: Arrests made in connection with murder of Chardae Todd

Eight months since a drive-by shooting that killed a 22-year-old pregnant woman in Phoenix, authorities say they have arrested the suspects.

In April, we reported on the death of 22-year-old Chardae Amari Todd on November 9 2020. That night, Phoenix Police officers responded to a shooting call, and when officers arrived at the scene located near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road, they found Chardae shot and killed.

The victim was four months pregnant at the time, and she was also the mother of a 2-year-old girl.

"Just at a human level, take someone to the hospital. You can throw them in the back of the car, just as easily as you can throw them out the car, and you can take them to a fire department or a police station or somewhere other than just leaving her," said Charlotte.

Authorities identify those arrested

Authorities have identified the person arrested in connection with Chardae's shooting death as 25-year-old Wilbur Tochico. Tochico was taken into custody on July 14, after he was found in Glendale. He is accused of driving the suspect vehicle.

The other suspects arrested were identified as juveniles.

"I believe it's kind of twisted, but that's my own belief. We'll figure it out when the truth comes out," said Charlotte.

