Police: Body cam shows Atlanta officer stealing from murder victim

The Atlanta Police Department released a 130-page report along with body camera video revealing why an officer was fired this week.

According to APD Chief Erika Shields, Officer Keisha Richburg mishandled the belongings of a victim while responding to a shooting in Atlanta on June 19.

The report said Richburg stole $500 in cash out of the wallet of a shooting victim who later died. She was supposed to take his wallet, money, and phone to the hospital for his family.

Richburg's body camera shows her receiving the victim's wallet from a Grady EMT. The wallet has the folded money tucked inside. Moments later, Richburg puts the wallet in her car. The video shows her transferring the victim's wallet from her right hand to her left hand. That's when APD noticed the money is no longer tucked inside the wallet.

Next, Richburg arrived at Grady Hospital, where the victim was transported. She handed off the now-empty wallet to a Homicide Unit sergeant.

Shields said officer integrity is at the heart of the department, and Richburg's actions violated the trust between the public and Atlanta Police Department officers.

The investigation was never able to determine what Richburg did with the cash. Once the administrative case file is closed, it will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for review.