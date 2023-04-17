Pursuit suspect who allegedly assaulted officer in custody

An alleged assault suspect who led California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit from the Antelope Valley to the West Los Angeles area Monday morning has been taken into custody.

The driver is wanted for allegedly running over a sheriff's deputy foot during a traffic stop.

The pursuit began in the Antelope Valley to the 14 Freeway. The driver was seen at one point going off-road and reaching speeds upwards of 80 mph on the southbound 405 Freeway approaching the Sepulveda Pass. The pursuit came to end when the driver surrendered to authorities off the 405 Freeway near Wilshire Boulevard.

The pursuit happened just hours ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' scheduled visit to the Los Angeles area.

No other injuries were reported.



