Police chase suspect in custody after half-hour pursuit across LA County

An alleged carjacker is in handcuffs – but not before leaving authorities on a half-hour police chase across Los Angeles County on Memorial Day.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase along the 405 Freeway near the South Bay neighborhoods.

After officers placed spike strips and had followed the pickup truck for more than 30 minutes, the suspect eventually stopped the car, got out and officers arrested the man.

Officials did not say where the suspect may have spoken the pickup truck from.