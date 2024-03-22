Expand / Collapse search
Driver leads police chase that lasted nearly 2 hours in LA County

By KJ Hiramoto
Updated  March 23, 2024 8:12am MST
Police Chases
FOX 11

90-minute police chase across LA County's SGV

A driver initially wanted for possible DUI led police on a 90-minute police chase.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A driver led police on a chase that lasted nearly two hours across Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley.

The suspect, initially wanted for possible DUI, led the Monterey Park Police Department on a chase late Friday night. Over the course of the chase, the suspect passed parts of Monterey Park, East San Gabriel, El Monte and West Covina before eventually getting arrested in Irwindale.

At one point during the chase, law enforcement officers fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at the suspect's car. 

The driver eventually surrendered around 11:45 p.m. and was taken into custody.

Suspected DUI driver in police chase

A police chase suspect is spotted yelling at the cops while refusing to get out of the car.

