Sparks fly as LA police chase suspect refuses to give up in Pico-Union

An hour-long police chase finally comes underway in Los Angeles late Wednesday night.

The chase came to an end around 11:30 p.m. in the Pico-Union area. The pursuit initially stemmed from the suspect being accused of driving a stolen vehicle.

Around 10:45 p.m. – 20 minutes after the start of the pursuit – the suspect stopped in the middle of the chase to drop off two people from the sedan in the residential part of Pico-Union. It is unknown if the two people who hopped out of the car participated in any criminal activities or were wanted as suspects.

A little before 11 p.m., a third passenger was dropped off mid-chase – also in the Pico-Union area.

A little after 11:15 p.m., sparks were seen flying mid-chase as the suspect refused to give up despite the fact that the car was running on rims after driving over spike strips multiple times over the course of the pursuit.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove back and forth between downtown Los Angeles and Pico-Union. The chase eventually came to an end, ending with two people in custody.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from. Officials feared during the chase that the suspect may be armed and dangerous.