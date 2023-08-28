Glendale Police led into Phoenix after driver allegedly hits unmarked patrol car & flees

Glendale Police were led into central Phoenix on Monday after officers were conducting surveillance on a driver who reportedly struck an unmarked patrol car and fled the scene.

They tried stopping the driver, but they continued into Phoenix.

"Undercover units began surveilling the vehicle which dropped off a passenger. Upon leaving that location, the suspect vehicle crashed into an unmarked patrol unit and later into a secondary vehicle, which was a citizen," Glendale Police said.

The crash was at 20th Street and Indian School Road.

"The officer did not sustain injuries. The suspect did not sustain injuries and is in custody. The passenger is also in custody," Glendale Police said.

The agencies involved are Arizona Department of Public Safety, Phoenix Police and Glendale Police departments.

Map of where the crash happened: