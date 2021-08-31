Police, firefighters recover body from west Phoenix canal

Police and firefighters recovered a body from a west Phoenix canal, the fire department said Tuesday.

According to Phoenix Fire, crews responded on Aug. 31 to a canal near Interstate 10 and 79th Avenue for reports of a body in a canal.

"Firefighters got on the scene and determined that this will be a ‘body recovery’ and not a rescue," the department said in a statement.

Phoenix Police said there was no trauma on the body that would have caused death.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

