Police identify man who died in police custody after fight at west Phoenix Circle K

Phoenix Police have identified the man who died in police custody following an incident inside a Circle K.

Police responded to the Circle K near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road at 5:50 a.m. Sunday for reports of a fight.

They say 49-year-old Alexander Brown was reportedly pushing customers, behaving erratically, and making paranoid statements. He even locked people inside the store at one point. Witnesses told police he could be impaired.

Officers attempted to detain the man, but he resisted. They were able to finally take him into custody without using "less-lethal tools," according to police.

Once inside the patrol car, police say the man began hitting his head on car, and the Phoenix Fire Department was called to evaluate him due to his behavior and physical signs. During the evaluation, he became unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No officers or customers were injured in the incident. Officers were wearing body cameras.

The investigation is ongoing.