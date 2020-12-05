Police investigating after Phoenix teen was shot

A teenager was shot on the night of Saturday, Dec. 5 and Phoenix Police are working to find out what led up to the shooting.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of 4th and Kings avenues for a report of a shooting victim. There, they found a teen who was shot but is expected to be OK.

"Officers are attempting to find out what happened, but the parties are not being very forthcoming with information. It appears the shooting occurred at a different location," the Phoenix Police Department said.

The investigation is ongoing.