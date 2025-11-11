Police investigating alleged hit-and-run after man gets injured on scooter
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man claimed to have been struck by a vehicle while he was riding his scooter.
What we know:
Officers responded to a traffic collision around 7:01 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the area of 32nd Street and Fairmont.
At the scene, police were told that a man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man reportedly said that he had been hit by a dark-colored sedan while riding his scooter. That vehicle allegedly left the scene.
What's next:
Police are working to determine what happened.
What you can do:
Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact police, or make an anonymous tip to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
Map of the suspected incident location.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department