Police investigating alleged hit-and-run after man gets injured on scooter

The Brief A man riding a scooter was hospitalized after allegedly being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix. Police are currently investigating the incident.



Phoenix police are investigating after a man claimed to have been struck by a vehicle while he was riding his scooter.

What we know:

Officers responded to a traffic collision around 7:01 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the area of 32nd Street and Fairmont.

At the scene, police were told that a man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man reportedly said that he had been hit by a dark-colored sedan while riding his scooter. That vehicle allegedly left the scene.

What's next:

Police are working to determine what happened.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact police, or make an anonymous tip to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Map of the suspected incident location.