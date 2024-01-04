Police investigating deadly North Phoenix shooting

Police in Phoenix are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a North Phoenix neighborhood.

The incident happened north of 35th Avenue and Orangewood. According to a brief statement by Phoenix Police, officers were sent to the area at around 4:00 p.m. for what officials described as "a call of an unknown trouble" at a park in the area.

"An adult male was found suffering gunshot wounds and pronounced deceased on scene. Another adult male suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.

Police officials say the suspect or suspects in the case remain at large.

Where the incident happened