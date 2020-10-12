Police investigating deadly shooting, crash in Phoenix

article

Police say a man is dead following a shooting and crash in the early-morning hours of Oct. 12 in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. near 16th Street and Roosevelt.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the victim was shot after being involved in an argument with a suspect following a car crash.

The suspect is not in custody.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

