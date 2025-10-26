Police investigating shootings, stabbings at Halloween parties

The Brief Police responded to multiple incidents, including shootings and a stabbing, at large Halloween-themed parties across the Valley. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in separate incidents in Phoenix, Mesa and Scottsdale. One arrest was made in Mesa, but suspects in both Phoenix and Scottsdale shootings remain at large.



Police around the Valley responded to several shootings that took place at parties, considered "large" or Halloween-themed on Saturday night, and into Sunday morning.

Phoenix:

Around 11:20 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the area of 103rd Avenue and Colter Street to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The suspect fled after shooting the men at a Halloween party.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by someone at the party.

Detectives are still searching for the suspect. Anyone who attended the party is asked to submit tips about the suspect to Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Mesa:

Mesa police responded to a report of a stabbing at a large party at a home on West Via Rialto Circle just after midnight. A fight involving "several unwanted guests and a party goer" broke out.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators discovered that the stabbing victim was one of the "suspects and aggressors" in the fight.

19-year-old Devin Peek, who was described by police as the primary aggressor, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, threats and trespassing. He suffered minor injuries. There are no additional suspects.

Mesa police could not officially confirm it was a Halloween party, but said it was a house party, with a "mention of costumes."

Scottsdale:

Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Scottsdale police responded to a home near 10000 East Windgate Ranch Road for reports of a large Halloween party, with the caller later reporting that a partygoer got shot.

The victim, who was only identified as being a juvenile, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made as of this report. Police said this is an ongoing investigation.