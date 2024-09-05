Police investigating string of burglaries in Peoria; no suspects in custody

The Brief Police say several businesses were burglarized in Peoria during the overnight hours on Sept. 5. No suspects are in custody.



Police say no suspects are in custody in connection to a string of burglaries at businesses in Peoria.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the public information officer for the Peoria Police Department.

