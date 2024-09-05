Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Superior, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix, Southeast Yuma County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Northwest Pinal County, Gila River Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, West Pinal County, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Parker Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Central La Paz, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley, Yuma County, East Valley, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Police investigating string of burglaries in Peoria; no suspects in custody

By
Updated  September 5, 2024 7:39am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

String of burglaries reported in Peoria

Police are investigating a string of burglaries that happened between 75th and 91st Avenues, from Thunderbird Road to Olive Avenue. No suspects are in custody.

PEORIA, Ariz. - Police say no suspects are in custody in connection to a string of burglaries at businesses in Peoria.

The burglaries happened during the overnight between 75th and 91st Avenues, from Thunderbird Road to Olive Avenue.

No suspects have been arrested, police said on Sept. 5.

Police are investigating a string of burglaries that happened between 75th and 91st Avenues, from Thunderbird Road to Olive Avenue. No suspects are in custody.

Map of where the burglaries happened