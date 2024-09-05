Police investigating string of burglaries in Peoria; no suspects in custody
PEORIA, Ariz. - Police say no suspects are in custody in connection to a string of burglaries at businesses in Peoria.
The burglaries happened during the overnight between 75th and 91st Avenues, from Thunderbird Road to Olive Avenue.
No suspects have been arrested, police said on Sept. 5.
