Shooting at Maryvale park sends woman to the hospital: Phoenix PD

A police investigation is underway at a park in West Phoenix following a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to a statement from Phoenix Police officials, officers responded to a shooting call at a park near 78th Avenue and Osborn just before 11:00 p.m. on Oct. 15. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

"The woman was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury," read a portion of the statement. "Officers learned an unknown suspect fired their handgun and struck the woman while at the park. The suspect left the area on foot before police arrived."

No suspects are in custody at this time, according to Phoenix Police officials.

