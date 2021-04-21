Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man accused of using stun gun to steal jewelry in Chandler arrested following standoff

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Octavio Ortega (Photo Courtesy: Chandler Police Department)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police officials announced on April 21 that they have arrested a man following a robbery incident earlier in the week.

The robbery incident, according to investigators, happened on the afternoon of April 19, when Chandler Police officers were sent to a business near Ray Road and Arizona Avenue for a report of a robbery.

(Can't see the interactive map? Click here)

Investigators say the suspect, identified as Octavio Ortega, entered a business in the area, selected some clothes, and then headed to the jewelry counter.

"A female employee assisted the male suspect, who looked at several items of jewelry," read a portion of the court documents released by Chandler Police officials. "The male suspect suddenly grabs a gold necklace and gold pendant, which were valued at over $2,200, and quickly fled from the store with the items."

Investigators say a manager gave chase into the parking lot, where he confronted Ortega.

"The male suspect was getting into a vehicle, but stopped and produced what the manager described as a taser," read a portion of the court documents. "THe male suspect pointed the item towards the manager, who backed up in fear of the weapon."

Ortega, according to police, was identified based on surveillance video and license plate information.

Investigators say Ortega was tracked to a home located near Longmore and Rio Salado Parkway.

(Can't see the interactive map? Click here)

At the home, investigators say Ortega was seen leaving the house and driving away, but he quickly returned to the home and barricaded himself. Ortega was eventually taken into custody.

Inside the home, police officials say officers executing a search warrant recovered the taser that was described by the manager, in addition to the exact clothing that Ortega was seen wearing in surveillance video. The jewelry has not been recovered.

Investigators say in an interview done after Ortega was read his Miranda rights, he denied being at the incident location at the time the incident happened, claiming instead that he was at his grandmother's house at the time the incident took place, and that his mother can vouch for it.

"Ortega's mother was later contacted, and she indicated he was not at the house," read a portion of the court documents.

According to court documents, Ortega has previously been convicted of drug-related offenses and shoplifting. In addition, he has previously been arrested for alleged drug-related offenses, assault, forgery, shoplifting, criminal damage, and aggravated assault.

Ortega, according to Chandler Police officials, is being accused of aggravated assault and shoplifting, both of which are felonies.

