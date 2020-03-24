Police: Man arrested after firing shots in Chandler neighborhood

Police say they've arrested a man after he fired several shots overnight in a Chandler neighborhood.

According to the Chandler Police Department, officers responded to several 911 calls just before midnight of a man who was firing shots in the parking lot of an apartment complex near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard.

After arriving at the scene, officers found the suspect who continued to fire shots as he left the parking lot.

The suspect was eventually found in a nearby dirt lot and arrested.

Police say there were no serious injuries and there is no threat to the public.