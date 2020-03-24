Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man arrested after firing shots in Chandler neighborhood

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police: Man arrested after firing shots in Chandler neighborhood

According to the Chandler Police Department, officers responded to several 911 calls just before midnight of a man who was firing shots in the parking lot of an apartment complex near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police say they've arrested a man after he fired several shots overnight in a Chandler neighborhood.

According to the Chandler Police Department, officers responded to several 911 calls just before midnight of a man who was firing shots in the parking lot of an apartment complex near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard.

After arriving at the scene, officers found the suspect who continued to fire shots as he left the parking lot.

The suspect was eventually found in a nearby dirt lot and arrested.

Police say there were no serious injuries and there is no threat to the public.