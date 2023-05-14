Police officer involved in North Phoenix shooting: PD

Phoenix Police officials say an investigation into an officer-involved shooting is underway.

The shooting, according to a brief tweet, the shooting happened in the area of 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.

"There are no injuries to officers or community members," a portion of the tweet reads.

We are working to find out what led to the shooting.

This shooting happened following a string of shootings in the Phoenix area from the night of May 13 into May 14.

Read More: Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Map of where the shooting happened