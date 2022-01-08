Police, owner search for missing dog in van stolen at South St. Paul hotel

The South St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a boxer that was kenneled in the back of a van when it was stolen Saturday morning.

Stolen van pictured. A silver 2013 Chrysler Town & Country, with Illinois plates AH26052

Police are looking for a silver 2013 Chrysler Town and Country with Illinois plate AH26052. Police ask that if you spot the boxer and/or van, call 911.

"As history has shown us many vehicles stolen during the cold weather months are used for transportation and then dumped," the department wrote. "We are asking you to take look outside and up and down your block."

Jasper was in a kennel in the back of his owner's van when it was stolen Saturday morning.

The owner, Michelle Cramblett Baker, shared on Facebook that her van was stolen in front of Envision Hotel Saturday morning, and there is a "large cash reward" for any information leading to the recovery of Jasper.

"I was 15 feet away and I watched as my whole world drove away. Jasper was in the rear ruffland kennel facing backwards," she wrote. "I pray that they have discovered he is there and taken him to a warm place… Keep the van! Keep my purse! Please please please return my dog to a safe place!!!!"