Police respond to a shooting in Phoenix and discover a man run over by a truck

One man is dead after he was run over by a vehicle outside a gas station in Phoenix. Police were originally called to the scene by witnesses who said there was a gun fight outside the gas station before the man was run over.



According to police, the man was found around 1:00 a.m. when police were called to a shooting in the area.

According to police, the man was found around 1:00 a.m. when police were called to a shooting in the area.

He was found laying on the ground and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An air patrol unit in the area found a truck that matched the description of what allegedly ran the man over.

Police were able to catch up with the vehicle and detain several people who were in the truck.

Witnesses where the man was found on the street said that there was a gun fight outside the gas station before the man was run over.

This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.