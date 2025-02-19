1 person wounded in shooting at hotel along I-17: Phoenix PD

Phoenix Police say a woman is seriously injured following a shooting that happened at a hotel along I-17 on Feb. 19.

What we know:

The incident is unfolding near the northbound lanes of the I-17 frontage road, near the I-17 and McDowell Road.

According to a statement, officers responded to a hotel in the area at around 11:00 a.m. for a shooting call, and when they arrived, they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

"The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries," read a portion of the statement. "Officers contained the scene and personnel from the Tactical Support Bureau arrived to assist in clearing multiple rooms at the hotel. This continues to be the case."

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release information on what led to the shooting.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Area where the incident is unfolding