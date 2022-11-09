Police arrest suspects in Chandler shooting; 2 people hospitalized

Two people have been hospitalized and suspects are in custody following a shooting in Chandler that prompted police to advise residents to stay in their homes.

Police say the incident happened near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road.

"Two victims have been transported to a local hospital," Sgt. Jason McClimas said. "Suspects are in custody, and we do not believe there is any danger or ongoing threat to the community."

The victims' conditions are unknown.

No further details on the incident have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.