Police seek duo in $3K fragrance theft at Bullhead City Ulta Beauty
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - Police are searching for a man and woman accused of stealing nearly $3,000 worth of cologne and perfume from an Arizona Ulta Beauty store on Dec. 28.
What we know:
The Bullhead City Police Department posted a photo of a man and woman on Facebook saying they're responsible for stealing nearly $3,000 in cologne and perfume when they shoplifted twice on Dec. 28.
What you can do:
If you recognize these people, the police department asks that you contact detectives at 928-763-9200 and reference case #25-39197.