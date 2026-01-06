Expand / Collapse search

Police seek duo in $3K fragrance theft at Bullhead City Ulta Beauty

Published  January 6, 2026 3:14pm MST
Ulta Beauty shoplifting suspects at a Bullhead City, Arizona location on Dec. 28. Photo courtesy of the Bullhead City Police Department.

The Brief

    • Bullhead City police say a man and a woman stole nearly $3,000 worth of cologne and perfume during two separate shoplifting incidents at an Ulta Beauty on Dec. 28.
    • Investigators released a surveillance photo of the pair and are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 928-763-9200.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - Police are searching for a man and woman accused of stealing nearly $3,000 worth of cologne and perfume from an Arizona Ulta Beauty store on Dec. 28.

What we know:

The Bullhead City Police Department posted a photo of a man and woman on Facebook saying they're responsible for stealing nearly $3,000 in cologne and perfume when they shoplifted twice on Dec. 28.

What you can do:

If you recognize these people, the police department asks that you contact detectives at 928-763-9200 and reference case #25-39197.

The Source

  • The Bullhead City Police Department

