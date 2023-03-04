Police shooting reported at Laveen Walmart, investigation underway
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near a Walmart on 35th Avenue and Southern.
"The scene is currently active so please avoid the area," police said.
A crowd of people, including Walmart employees, could be seen standing in the parking lot.
No officers were hurt, and a suspect is in custody. No other details were released.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.
Image 1 of 3
▼
A crowd of Walmart employees stand outside the store.