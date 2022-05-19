Expand / Collapse search
Police: Speed a factor in deadly Phoenix crash

By Kenneth Wong and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have identified the two people who were killed in a crash that happened on the morning of May 19.

The crash happened in the area of 7th Street and Bethany Home Road. According to police, a white sedan left the roadway, and hit a block wall.

The driver, identified by police as 16-year-old Victoria Cruz, was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The passenger, identified as 36-year-old Reyna Murillo Martinez, was declared dead at the scene.

According to investigators, speed was a factor in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

