Police still searching for driver after Glendale hit-and-run leaves 1 man dead and another man hurt

One man died and other was seriously injured after a pickup truck reportedly struck them and fled near 71st Avenue and Glendale during the early morning hours of Saturday, March 29.

Glendale police say the men, ages 35 and 37, were working to remove street barricades from an earlier accident when a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck hit them.

One man, identified as 37-year-old Gustav Danielson, died in the hospital. The other victim is in critical but stable condition.

37-year-old Gustav Danielson

A GoFundMe page set up by Danielson's friends and family members describe him as a loving husband, father, son, and friend. The page also says that he has four daughters, with his first son expected to be born within a few weeks.

Meanwhile, officials with the Maricopa County Department of Transportation have released a statement, which states that their hearts go out to the family and friends of Danielson, and that MCDOT employees are devastated over his loss.

Advertisement

Officers are still working to identify the driver and vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The Dodge should have damage to the front driver's side and is missing its front driver's side mirror due to the crash.

Photo of the suspected hit-and-run vehicle. (Glendale PD)

A clearer view of the suspected truck involved in the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377). Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre el caso, llama Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446)

(Click here for GoFundMe)

Silent Witness

https://silentwitness.org/

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.