Police: Stranger 'eviscerated' dog in unprovoked attack at North Carolina park

Police in North Carolina arrested a man they believed stabbed a dog to death in unprovoked attack Monday.

Asheville Police said officers responded to a local dog park to investigate a report of a dog being stabbed.

The dog's owner told authorities that while she was playing pickleball, a stranger came up to her dog, grabbed it by its throat and starting slashing the animal with a knife.

The dog later succumbed to its injuries on the scene.

With the help of witnesses, officers were able to quickly locate the suspect, identified as 43-year-old James Wesley Henry. Henry was taken into custody and charged with felony cruelty to animals.

He's currently located in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $10,000 secured bond.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.