Police: Suspect detained after 3 people were shot at home in Phoenix
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway following a shooting at a home in Phoenix on Aug. 8.
Police have released few details on what happened, but did say the incident involves three victims, and took place near 32nd Street and Thomas. A suspect has been detained.
A number of police vehicles were seen at the shooting scene.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
