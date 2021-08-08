Police: Suspect detained after 3 people were shot at home in Phoenix

An investigation is underway following a shooting at a home in Phoenix on Aug. 8.

Police have released few details on what happened, but did say the incident involves three victims, and took place near 32nd Street and Thomas. A suspect has been detained.

A number of police vehicles were seen at the shooting scene.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Other Top Stories

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters