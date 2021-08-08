Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Cochise County
9
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 6:28 PM MST until SUN 10:30 PM MST, La Paz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 6:19 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:48 PM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 6:06 PM MST until SUN 9:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 6:10 PM MST until SUN 8:15 PM MST, Pima County
Dust Advisory
from SUN 6:21 PM MST until SUN 7:15 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Breaking News

Police: Man arrested, accused of killing brother and parents at Phoenix home

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

(Earlier Story) Police detains suspect in connection with shooting of 3 people shot at Phoenix home

The shooting happened near the intersection of of 32nd Street and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway following a shooting at a home in Phoenix on Aug. 8.

According to police, the incident took place near 32nd Street and Thomas. Officials say the incident was domestic violence-related, and that the suspect, identified as a man, allegedly killed his brother and parents.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters