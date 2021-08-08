Police: Man arrested, accused of killing brother and parents at Phoenix home
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway following a shooting at a home in Phoenix on Aug. 8.
According to police, the incident took place near 32nd Street and Thomas. Officials say the incident was domestic violence-related, and that the suspect, identified as a man, allegedly killed his brother and parents.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
