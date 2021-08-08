Police: Man arrested, accused of killing brother and parents at Phoenix home

An investigation is underway following a shooting at a home in Phoenix on Aug. 8.

According to police, the incident took place near 32nd Street and Thomas. Officials say the incident was domestic violence-related, and that the suspect, identified as a man, allegedly killed his brother and parents.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters