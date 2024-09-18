Political yard signs stolen from Ahwatukee home: 'Your neighbors are still people'

The Brief An Ahwatukee family says their Trump-Vance yard signs were stolen. Their neighbors, with different political views, say they've had the same issue.



There are just 47 days until election night, and of course, we're seeing plenty of political signs across Arizona.

Well, a family in Ahwatukee says they're having a hard time keeping theirs from getting vandalized.

The Cottington family noticed their signs were stolen on Wednesday morning, and this isn't the first time this has happened. Their signs were also stolen back in 2020, which is why they put up a camera.

Their Trump-Vance signs were stolen from their front yard, and it was all caught on camera.

"I came out to get my car to go to work," Cody Cottington said. "I noticed all three of our signs we got were gone. They were missing."

It's been a repetitive cycle that started in 2020.

Cody and Miriam Cottington say in this current political environment, it's time to step outside your emotions.

"On both sides, we view the stakes as being really high, right? And I think the big thing is to stop and think. Don't let your emotions get the best of you. Remember that your neighbors are still people," Cody said.

His wife says it's about respect.

"We don't necessarily have to agree with each other, but we have to respect each other, especially when it comes to each other's private property," Miriam said.

The couple's next-door neighbors have opposite political views. Their yard is full of political signs each election season.

"It's democracy and people need to get involved and signs might encourage more people to vote," David Kortuem said. He's also had signs messed up.

As hostility between the Republican and Democratic candidates runs high, Linda Korteum has decided not to display a presidential candidate sign yet.

"Putting up the presidential one, we're like hmm we don't want to upset our neighbors," Kortuem said.

She's surprised that her neighbor's sign was already stolen.

"I saw he just put it up yesterday," Kortuem said. "I can't believe somebody put them down."

Both neighbors say it's all about getting out and voting, no matter who you are voting for.

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 7.