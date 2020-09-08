Poor air quality creates hazy conditions in Phoenix-metro area

There is a haze sitting over the Valley as the smoke from wildfires burning across California makes its way here to Arizona.

While it looks bad, according to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality on Sept. 8, officials say this is actually just a haze.

In ADEQ's Phoenix area forecast, they say this is widespread haze from wildfire smoke and dust. Meteorologists there say most of this smoke is well off the ground, so there is no high pollution advisory in effect.

There is some good news: the haze is blanketing the Valley, limiting the amount of sunlight, but it still wasn't great for hikers hoping to see a view.

>>An eerie phenomenon: Wildfires cause sun, moon to glow red in Arizona

ADEQ says this weather pattern will result in strong winds across western Arizona, bringing more dust in, which will contribute to the haze.

Advertisement

Air Quality Hourly Forecast - Phoenix: http://azdeq.gov/node/5065

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.