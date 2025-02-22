Pope Francis battles critical health issues as local and global Catholics share their love and prayers

article

The Brief Local parishioners at St. Mary's Basilica gathered to send prayers and love to Pope Francis who is in critical condition. The Vatican announced on Saturday, Feb. 22 that the pontiff's asthmatic respiratory condition had deteriorated to a critical level. The Catholic faithful locally and across the globe will add prayers for the pontiff at masses on Sunday.



The Vatican said Pope Francis is in critical condition after suffering an asthmatic respiratory crisis that required doctors to give him oxygen.

Priests and nuns from around the world gathered outside Rome's Gemelli hospital on Feb. 22 as the pontiff continues to battle pneumonia and a respiratory infection after being admitted over a week ago.

The Catholic community here in Arizona is reacting to the news of the Pope's deteriorating health and, as you can imagine, parishioners said they had extra prayers to say for 88-year-old pontiff.

Local perspective:

Many shared their love and respect for the leader of the Catholic Church.

"I mean this is like our holy father, so it's a really big deal for the Catholic Church," said one parishioner outside of St. May's Basilica in downtown Phoenix.

Five o'clock mass at St. Mary's Basilica on Saturday evening included a special blessing for Pope Francis.

"It was beautiful. I mean the father, the priest here, talked about Pope Francis and just said for everyone to keep him in our prayers," said another parishioner.

Big picture view:

The Vatican's news of the Pope's declining health is heavy on the hearts of the faithful who have looked up to the pontiff during his past twelve years as the leader of the church.

"I really, really hope for the best. He's been a great leader of the Roman Catholic Church and an inspiration to millions around the world," said another one of the St. Mary's faithful.

Featured article

Local religious experts share their thoughts

Why you should care:

ASU religious studies professor Tracy Fessenden says Pope Francis has spent the last few months shoring up his legacy as an outspoken voice for migrant rights and as a moderate voice on LGBTQ issues.

Leaders from Arizona's two dioceses in Phoenix and Tucson both shared messages on the pope's health, with Bishop John Dolan of the Phoenix Diocese referencing the pontiff as a "tireless shepherd" who leads the church "with compassion and humility" and the Archbishop-designate Edward Weisenburger of the Tucson Diocese asking priests to include a special prayer during intercessory prayers at this weekend's masses.

Younger Catholics attending mass this weekend say they feel a connection to Pope Francis and the future of Catholicism around the world.

"I think he's the reason why a lot of younger people go to church. I go to church myself, so we need that, we need more younger people," said another attendee at St. Mary's

"I mean when you think of going to church, you think of older people going, which is a great thing, but being able to reach out to the youth to keep the church alive has been a really great thing," said another.

There were many other parishioners who shared their well-wishes for the Pope off the record. One woman says she can't even think about him without crying.

They all had the same message: that right now, all they can do is pray.

What happens if the Pope does not survive?

What's next:

If the Pope should pass away, then it would be a few weeks before a successor could be named.

First, Camerlengo would announce the Pope's death. This person is responsible for overseeing the church during the transition period.

He would call for nine days of mourning and arrange the funeral service for the pontiff.

Then the College of Cardinals would convene for a conclave about 15 days after the pope's death. They will not leave until a new pope is named.

When a new Pope is chosen, it is signaled by white smoke coming from a chimney of the Sistine Chapel.