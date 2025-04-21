Pope Francis dies; man drowns at Lake Pleasant l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Monday, April 21, 2025.
Pope Francis, the 266th Bishop of Rome and Sovereign of the Vatican City, passed away at the age of 88; a man died in a jet ski accident at Lake Pleasant; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 21.
1. Rest in peace
Pope Francis, the 266th Bishop of Rome and Sovereign of the Vatican City, has died on Easter Monday. Bells tolled in church towers across Rome after the Vatican's announcement.
2. Fatal jet ski accident
A 43-year-old man was pronounced dead in a jetski accident on Lake Pleasant on Easter Sunday.
3. Deadly freeway crash
The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain are back open near 32nd Street on April 21 after a woman died following a single-car crash.
4. ‘Doomsday Mom’ trial continues
After two weeks of proceedings, the murder conspiracy case against Lori Vallow Daybell is moving toward being in the hands of the jury.
5. Train heist in northern AZ
Authorities believe an organized crime ring is targeting trains, with millions of dollars worth of Nike shoes being reported stolen between Arizona and California.
Today's weather
Temps are warming back up in the Valley. On Monday, well see a high near 91 degrees.