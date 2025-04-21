Expand / Collapse search

Pope Francis dies; man drowns at Lake Pleasant l Morning News Brief

By
Published  April 21, 2025 10:04am MST
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Pope Francis, the 266th Bishop of Rome and Sovereign of the Vatican City, passed away at the age of 88; a man died in a jet ski accident at Lake Pleasant; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 21.

1. Rest in peace

Live updates: Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dies at 88
Pope Francis, the 266th Bishop of Rome and Sovereign of the Vatican City, has died on Easter Monday. Bells tolled in church towers across Rome after the Vatican's announcement.

2. Fatal jet ski accident

MCSO: Man dead after watercraft overturns on Lake Pleasant
A 43-year-old man was pronounced dead in a jetski accident on Lake Pleasant on Easter Sunday.

3. Deadly freeway crash

Passenger dies following crash on Loop 202
The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain are back open near 32nd Street on April 21 after a woman died following a single-car crash.

4. ‘Doomsday Mom’ trial continues

Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Closing arguments set for April 21
After two weeks of proceedings, the murder conspiracy case against Lori Vallow Daybell is moving toward being in the hands of the jury.

5. Train heist in northern AZ

Another train robbery reported on I-40 in Arizona
Authorities believe an organized crime ring is targeting trains, with millions of dollars worth of Nike shoes being reported stolen between Arizona and California.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Temps back in the 90s in Phoenix
Temps are warming back up in the Valley. On Monday, well see a high near 91 degrees.

