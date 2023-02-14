Popeyes brings back seafood classics for Lent observers

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
25
High Wind Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
High Wind Warning
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
High Wind Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Hard Freeze Watch
from WED 9:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Wind Advisory
until WED 2:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until WED 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Popeyes brings back seafood classics for Lent observers

By Chris Williams
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 10 Phoenix
Companies In Chicago article

Popeyes logo is seen on the restaurant in Chicago, United States on October 14, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

MIAMI - Just in time for Lent, Popeyes is bringing back two menu seafood classics for those who observe the season and temporarily abstain from eating meat.

The fast-food chain will bring back the Flounder Fish Sandwich and the Shrimp Tackle Box for a limited time at participating locations.

The Flounder Fish Sandwich first appeared on the menu in 2021. It features a fried flounder filet marinated in Louisiana herbs & spices covered with a toasted brioche bun. It also comes with cured pickles and tartar sauce or a spicy spread.

RELATED: Cardi B, Offset team with McDonald's for Valentine's Day meal for two

The Shrimp Tackle Box includes eight fried butterfly shrimp also covered in Louisiana herbs and spices. It comes with a regular side, biscuit and tartar sauce. 

PR_BUMPER.jpg

"Our Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box offerings are popular menu items we like to reintroduce this time of the year as we adapt our menu for the Lenten season," Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes, said in a news release. "We take great pride in the quality of our food and are excited to bring back our mouthwatering seafood offerings with the same high-quality ingredients our guests love and expect from Popeyes."

Lent is the annual period of Christian observance that precedes Easter. The dates of Lent are defined by the date of Easter, which is a moveable feast, meaning that it falls on a different date each year. Lent starts on Ash Wednesday, and its observance lasts for 40 days, excluding Sundays.

Woman scrapes car to cut in drive-thru line as Popeyes chicken sandwich craze continues

Video posted to Instagram shows a woman trying to cut in a drive-thru line at a Popeyes in Los Angeles and sideswiping her own car.

On the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, or "Fat Tuesday," people tend to eat rich foods in large quantities in advance of the fasting, which is a key component of Lent.

RELATED: Chef Nyesha Arrington from Next Level Chef cooks on Good Day

Also starting Valentine’s Day until Feb. 19, Popeye’s customers can buy one sandwich combo and get another a la carte sandwich for free on the restaurant’s app or mobile order. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 

 