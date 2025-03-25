Popular Phoenix yoga instructor found dead; northern Arizona man accused of voyeurism | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a sad update to the disappearance of a popular Phoenix yoga instructor to a school incident that led to the arrest of a northern Arizona man, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
1. Popular Phoenix yoga instructor found dead
Marcus Freiberger, a popular yoga instructor who went missing a month ago, was found dead. The medical examiner's website said he died on March 19.
2. Cottonwood man accused of kidnapping after school incident
A 22-year-old has been arrested in Yavapai County for his alleged connection to an incident that led to students and staff members at a school in Clarkdale being asked to shelter in place on Monday.
3. How to get Dairy Queen's Blizzard deal
Dairy Queen is offering an 85-cent Blizzard, now through April 6 in celebration of the company's 85th birthday. Here's how to cash in on the deal.
4. Latest on Emily Pike case
A missing persons report from Mesa Police reveals more information on 14-year-old Emily Pike who was found dismembered nearly 100 miles away from her last known location.
5. Officers suspended following incident involving disabled person in Phoenix
The Phoenix Police officers who were seen hitting a deaf and disabled man, Tyron McAlpin, on video have been suspended and will need to attend additional training.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Record high temps are expected today in Phoenix. We'll see a high near 99 degrees.