Eastbound lanes on Loop 202 in Phoenix are closed due to a two-car crash involving a semi-truck on Monday night, ADOT says on July 22.

The closure is at 17th Avenue and there's no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

Arizona DPS wasn't able to give information about possible injuries or the cause of the crash.

No further information is available.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Map of where the closure is: