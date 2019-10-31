Portions of I-10 closed due to crash in the West Valley

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation say a portion of Interstate 10 is closed to traffic following a crash in the far West Valley.

According to officials, the crash happened near I-10 and Verrado Way. Video taken by SkyFOX shows a truck that is turned on its side, blocking all eastbound traffic.

All traffic is being diverted onto State Route 85, and there is no estimated time to reopen the freeway. Drivers are encouraged to delay travel or use alternate routes, per ADOT.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.