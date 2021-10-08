Possible hostage situation under investigation at downtown Los Angeles high-rise building

A possible hostage situation is under investigation at a downtown Los Angeles high-rise building.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a barricaded suspect Friday evening near the area of South Main Street and East 5th Street.

Chilling images shared by a social media user, @_teddybomber, showed a person with a white shirt dragging another person across the room in the high-rise building before gunshots and loud booms were heard.

According to LAPD, the possible hostage situation is also being investigated as an officer-involved shooting. The armed suspect – later identified as a Black man seen wearing a black hat, white shirt and a pair of blue jeans – was taken to the hospital.

As of Friday night, officials have not definitively identified the person in the white shirt in @_teddybomber's images as the suspect in the possible hostage situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

