Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
3
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

Post Fire: Wildfire near Benson temporarily shuts down highway, evacuations lifted

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

BENSON, Ariz. - Hundreds of firefighters have been called to battle the Post Fire, a wildfire burning south of Benson.

The 1,200-acre fire was driven by wind, and crews have been able to stop it from spreading further as of Friday morning. Currently, it is at 5% containment.

The fire was originally reported at 10 acres just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and ballooned in size to 620 acres by 4:30 p.m.

Evacuations had been in place for communities in the area, but those have since been lifted. 

2 wildfires burn in Cochise County

Fire crews in southern Arizona have been busy responding to the Post Fire and the Wildhorse Fire.

The following areas remain in SET status, which means that residents need to be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice:

  • Cottonwood Bluffs
  • Kartchner Vista
  • Whetstone Canyons

"All areas should be vigilant and remain in READY status, being prepared for any issues, until fire is completely out," said the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

Power outages were reported in the area, including at Kartchner Caverns.

More than 200 personnel have been called to respond to the fire.

State Route 90 was closed between I-10 and SR 82, but one lane has reopened in both directions.


 