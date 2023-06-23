Post Fire: Wildfire near Benson temporarily shuts down highway, evacuations lifted

Hundreds of firefighters have been called to battle the Post Fire, a wildfire burning south of Benson.

The 1,200-acre fire was driven by wind, and crews have been able to stop it from spreading further as of Friday morning. Currently, it is at 5% containment.

The fire was originally reported at 10 acres just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and ballooned in size to 620 acres by 4:30 p.m.

Evacuations had been in place for communities in the area, but those have since been lifted.

The following areas remain in SET status, which means that residents need to be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice:

Cottonwood Bluffs

Kartchner Vista

Whetstone Canyons

"All areas should be vigilant and remain in READY status, being prepared for any issues, until fire is completely out," said the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

Power outages were reported in the area, including at Kartchner Caverns.

More than 200 personnel have been called to respond to the fire.

State Route 90 was closed between I-10 and SR 82, but one lane has reopened in both directions.



