Power Food Park in Mesa says goodbye after city ordinance impacting food trucks goes into effect on March 1

Power Food Park, a staple food truck park in Mesa, will be closing its gates after much controversy surrounding the beloved event.

The park says, the new city of Mesa "Food Truck Ordinance" would make all food trucks in violation of code.

Described as a "laid-back food truck venue," the two-acre lot, on Power and McKellips roads has been embattled with the city for the past few years. In late 2020, the city passed an ordinance largely adjusting "food vending rights" throughout Mesa.

In early December, residents in the nearby Mesa neighborhood voiced frustrations with the food truck event, which was backed up to their properties, saying it's wreaking havoc on their livelihoods.

At Power Food Park almost every night, there are food trucks. The issue residents say, is that homes are right next door. Monday through Saturday, the park is bustling with food trucks and families gathering to enjoy it together.

The ordinance goes into effect on March 1, 2022.

"Let's all go out with a BANG and make February 2022 our best month ever!" organizers said in a statement, in part.

The zoning ordinance in the city prohibits food trucks from operating within 250 feet of residential land, so as a result of this new ordinance, they were in direct violation of that.

Power food park owners decided to withdraw their application for the zoning change they had applied for knowing that they were not going to get the number of votes needed for it to pass.

Organizers say they are already looking for other locations. They will be operating until Feb. 28.

The city of Mesa released a statement saying, "The withdrawal of the application to rezone 1439 North Power Road does not mean the owners will not be using the property in the future. We look forward to learning about any new proposals for the site and continuing to work toward a project that would serve the interest of the property owner and the community."

Read more on the ordinance here: https://www.mesaaz.gov/Home/Components/News/News/7860/16

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: