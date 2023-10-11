Powerball: $2 million ticket sold in Arizona

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Arizona is now $2 million richer, thanks to the Powerball drawing on Oct. 11.

According to the Powerball's website, at least one ticket worth $2 million was sold in Arizona. The website only lists Arizona and Pennsylvania as places where tickets worth $2 million were sold, and did not list how many such tickets were sold.

On the website, it is stated that to win $2 million, a ticket needs to match five numbers, along with the Power Play.

As for the jackpot, Powerball officials say one ticket in California won the $1.765 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers are 22, 24, 40, 52, 64, and the Powerball is 10. The Power Play multiplier is 2.