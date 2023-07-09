Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Powerball jackpot grows to $650 million

By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published 
Lifestyle
Associated Press

What are the odds you win the lottery?

What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

The Powerball lottery jackpot grew to more than half a billion dollars Saturday after no one claimed the prize week after week.

A fortunate player did not end up taking home roughly $630 million jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, with a cash option of $310.6 million.

Powerball shared on their website that once again, no one won the accumulating sum. 

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were 24-07-32-23-43 with a red Powerball number of 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

This is the 34 consecutive drawing without a lucky winner.

The hefty jackpot continued to rise after no ticket matched the winning six numbers during Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The Monday, July 10 drawing jackpot will be $650 Million with cash value of $328.3 million.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on April 19 when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a prize worth $252.6 million.

GettyImages-900956704.jpg

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In November 2022, a single ticket sold in California won the largest Powerball jackpot on record, worth $2.04 billion, after matching all six numbers. 

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT SWELLS TO $480 MILLION AFTER NO TICKET MATCHED ALL SIX NUMBERS IN FRIDAY'S DRAWING

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date: 

  1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022
  2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016
  3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019
  4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017
  5. $747 Million (est.) – Feb. 6, 2023
  6. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021
  7. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021
  8. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018
  9. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022
  10. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013
TIX.jpg

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest jackpot ever. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Expand

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxbusiness.com.