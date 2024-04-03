Expand / Collapse search
Here are the numbers for Powerball's April 3 drawing

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published  April 3, 2024 8:10pm MST
Lottery
FOX 11

Are you ready to be a billionaire? The numbers for Powerball's estimated $1.09 billion jackpot were drawn Wednesday, April 3. 

The numbers are: 11, 62, 65, 38, 41 and Powerball is 15. The Powerplay is 3x. 

No one has won Powerball’s jackpot since New Year’s Day, a stretch of 39 drawings without anyone matching the game’s six numbers. If no one wins the jackpot Wednesday night, the game will match its record of 41 consecutive drawings on Saturday night.

The reason for the jackpot drought is simple: The odds of winning the top prize are miserable, at 1 in 292.2 million. It’s those odds that create the large jackpots that are designed to attract attention and drive up sales.

$1.09 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs

More than a billion dollars – the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot – is up for grabs Wednesday, after Monday’s Powerball drawing yielded no grand prize winners.

The $1.09 billion prize is for a sole winner who makes the rare decision to be paid over 30 years through an annuity. Nearly all winners instead take the cash option, which for Wednesday night would be an estimated $527.3 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

Players pick five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, then select one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Players can also let the lottery terminal randomly pick their numbers.

The jackpot is won by matching all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball.