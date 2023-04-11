Expand / Collapse search

Prairie dogs likely the cause of Lower Lake Mary levee damage, flooding

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Incredible images are coming out of Flagstaff as the levee surrounding Lower Lake Mary broke – and the cause of all this might be because of prairie dogs.

It started as a leak, then a hole. Now, the levee has broken through and Lower Lake Mary is now a lot larger.

It may stay that way.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) describes the purpose of a levee as, "Levees and floodwalls are typically built parallel to a waterway, most often a river, to reduce the risk of flooding on the landward side. Floodwalls, which are typically made of concrete or steel, are often constructed on a levee crown to increase the height of the levee, without increasing the base of the embankment."

Deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) had to escort the FOX 10 crew on the muddy road in. It's a dangerous place to be with the rushing water.

"Before the levee broke, this was all dry to the left," Commander Gerrit Boeck with CCSO said.

The lake's expansion is at least four feet deep for a quarter mile.

The levee was built back in 1910 by a lumber company. From above, you can see how a small leak became a massive hole – and the culprit? Prairie dogs.

"We did see lots of prairie dogs running from their holes to get to dry land," Gerrit said.

Prairie dogs dug into the hill too much over the last century, and the levee was simply compromised.

The sheriff's office says they had to evacuate some campers. Everyone’s out of harms way now, but just don’t walk on the levy, or you face a misdemeanor.

The forest service says it has no plans to fix the levy. This is just what it will be now because most years, this part of Lower Lake Mary is dry.

Snow melt over the last few weeks has pushed it to its limits, like many other areas around Flagstaff.

"Seems like we have had a lot of unprecedented (incidents) over the last three to five years. This is just another thing to add to that list. We’re always ready to respond to anything and this is just a testament to that," Gerrit said.

Despite a sunshine day in the 70s, Flagstaff and Lower Lake Mary are still encircled by snow. In the days ahead, this will only increase water levels.

Map of Lower Lake Mary area:

