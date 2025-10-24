Pregnant widow mourns husband killed in bar fight; alleged burglar shot by homeowner l Morning News Brief

article

From a young pregnant woman mourning the loss of her husband who died after being allegedly sucker punched outside a Valley bar to a Phoenix homeowner who police say shot a burglary suspect, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 24.

1. 'All he ever wanted to be was the best father'

TJ Pizzitola

What we know:

A young pregnant woman is grieving the loss of her husband, Thomas John "TJ" Pizzitola, who was killed outside an Old Town Scottsdale bar earlier this month.

Dig deeper:

According to police paperwork, 24-year-old Drew Meneses allegedly sucker-punched Pizzitola, knocking him unconscious. Pizzitola later died at the hospital, leaving behind his pregnant wife. Meneses is accused of second-degree murder.

2. Deadly crash near Lake Pleasant

A crash near Lake Pleasant left a woman dead and a man hurt. (KSAZ-TV)

What we know:

A woman was killed, and a man was seriously hurt in a crash near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

What we don't know:

The drivers weren't identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.

3. Homeowner shoots alleged burglar

What we know:

An alleged burglar was shot by a homeowner near 40th Avenue and Cactus Road in north Phoenix.

What they're saying:

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was learned that the man committed a burglary at a nearby home, when he was shot by a homeowner," police said.

4. ‘I would like the gun destroyed’

Julie Erfle

What we know:

Julie Erfle is challenging the potential sale of the firearm used in the 2007 line-of-duty death of her husband, Officer Nick Erfle.

Dig deeper:

Erfle said she was devastated to learn the weapon not only still existed but could be put up for auction. She filed a lawsuit against the City of Phoenix and Police Chief Matt Giordano, challenging the city’s stance that a 2013 state law requires agencies to sell forfeited firearms and prohibits their destruction.

5. No November food benefits due to shutdown

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Economic Security announced that it cannot disburse November nutrition assistance benefits due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

What they're saying:

"Due to instruction from the United States Department of Agriculture, the Arizona Department of Economic Security will be unable to provide Nutrition Assistance (NA or SNAP) benefits in November until further notice from the USDA," AZDES said in a statement. "Approved participants of the SNAP program will be unable to collect November benefits until federal funding is released to states. DES will continue to accept and process applications for SNAP. Additional information will be provided as the situation changes."

A look at today's weather

