Preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake reported just outside of Riverside County

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 6:42PM
Earthquakes
Preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake reported just outside of Riverside County

A preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported in near the edge of Riverside County Friday night.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported near the edge of Riverside County Friday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake – first reported at 4.5 before correcting itself to 4.2 – was reported at 6:16 p.m. about 0.6 mile northwest of Palomar Observatory, an area just outside Riverside County.

It was recorded at a depth of about 9 miles, USGS reports. 

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. 

snapshot-2023-03-31T183431.302.jpg

The USGS is asking anyone who felt the quakes to submit a brief report. You can click here for more information.